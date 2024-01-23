trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712970
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Additional troops of ATS-RAF deployed in Ram Mandir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Follow Us
After Lord Ram's pran pratishtha Ram temple has also been opened for general people. A large number of people gathered to have darshan of Lord Ram. In view of the crowd, temple administration has stopped the entry of people into the temple for some time. CM Yogi has given instructions to deploy additional contingents of ATS and RAF in Ram Temple.

All Videos

A Burmese Army aircraft crashes at Lengpui Airport
Play Icon0:52
A Burmese Army aircraft crashes at Lengpui Airport
CM Nitish suddenly reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor
Play Icon2:43
CM Nitish suddenly reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Promote Upcoming Film 'Laapataa Ladies' with the Cast
Play Icon0:37
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Promote Upcoming Film 'Laapataa Ladies' with the Cast
Ruckus witnessed during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Guwahati
Play Icon4:21
Ruckus witnessed during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Guwahati
Delhi-Gurugram Expressway witnesses heavy traffic jam
Play Icon1:16
 Delhi-Gurugram Expressway witnesses heavy traffic jam

Trending Videos

A Burmese Army aircraft crashes at Lengpui Airport
play icon0:52
A Burmese Army aircraft crashes at Lengpui Airport
CM Nitish suddenly reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor
play icon2:43
CM Nitish suddenly reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Promote Upcoming Film 'Laapataa Ladies' with the Cast
play icon0:37
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Promote Upcoming Film 'Laapataa Ladies' with the Cast
Ruckus witnessed during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Guwahati
play icon4:21
Ruckus witnessed during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Guwahati
Delhi-Gurugram Expressway witnesses heavy traffic jam
play icon1:16
Delhi-Gurugram Expressway witnesses heavy traffic jam