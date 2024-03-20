Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav joins Congress In Delhi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Breaking News: Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav makes a straightforward move by joining the Congress Party in Delhi.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala Auto Driver Wows UK Tourist With His Impressive English Skills
Play Icon00:55
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala Auto Driver Wows UK Tourist With His Impressive English Skills
Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Visit Ayodhya with Family
Play Icon00:54
Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Visit Ayodhya with Family
Badaun murder case accused Sajid's wife's big revelation
Play Icon03:39
Badaun murder case accused Sajid's wife's big revelation
Two associates of YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame Elvish arrested
Play Icon02:04
Two associates of YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame Elvish arrested
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Startup Mahakumbh
Play Icon02:48
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Startup Mahakumbh

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala Auto Driver Wows UK Tourist With His Impressive English Skills
play icon0:55
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala Auto Driver Wows UK Tourist With His Impressive English Skills
Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Visit Ayodhya with Family
play icon0:54
Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Visit Ayodhya with Family
Badaun murder case accused Sajid's wife's big revelation
play icon3:39
Badaun murder case accused Sajid's wife's big revelation
Two associates of YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame Elvish arrested
play icon2:4
Two associates of YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame Elvish arrested
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Startup Mahakumbh
play icon2:48
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Startup Mahakumbh