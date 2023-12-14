trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698881
Adhir Ranjan blames Unemployment for Parliament Security Breach

Dec 14, 2023
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary has blamed inflation and unemployment for the lapse in security of Parliament. Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary says that the public is angry because of unemployment. And now the people have started bringing their anger inside the Parliament. Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary says that he left the old Parliament in a hurry. This is why this incident has happened.

