Adhir Ranjan calls Modi Dhritarashtra in Parliament LIVE: Adhir Ranjan calls Modi Dhritarashtra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the third day (August 10) of the discussion on the no-confidence motion against the central government in the Lok Sabha, on which there was an uproar in the House. Standing up in the middle, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that 'either you control or else...' In fact, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said during his speech, "In Manipur we saw that The mothers and sisters of our house are being stripped naked, they are being attacked, rape incidents are happening." In the meantime, the Congress leader referred to Draupadi of the Mahabharata period.

