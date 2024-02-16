trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722038
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Sandeshkhali Visit Restrictions 'Dictatorship

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
West Bengal Congress President and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury voices criticism, stating, "They are stopping us from going here (Sandeshkhali) because they think some secret will come out. They stop us because they are afraid...This is dictatorship."

