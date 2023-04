videoDetails

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Counter Attacks Sambit Patra over Defamation Case

| Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi is going to Surat Court to file a petition against the conviction in the 2019 defamation case. Regarding this, BJP's Sambit Patra attacked Congress hard. Countering this, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary made a big statement.