Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury resigns from Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Resignation: Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has resigned after the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accepted the resignation.