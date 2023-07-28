trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641736
Adhir Ranjan demands discussion on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Pralhad Joshi retaliates

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: In the midst of the monsoon session of Parliament, there was a huge uproar in the Lok Sabha as soon as the proceedings began. Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary demanded a no-confidence motion. In retaliation to this, Pralhad Joshi made a big statement. Know what said something.

