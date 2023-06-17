NewsVideos
Adipurush: Petition in Delhi HC regarding the film, allegations of tampering with the facts of Ramayana

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Adipurush Controversy: Adipurush, which is considered to be the biggest film of the year 2023, has become a part of the controversy as soon as it is released. There is a lot of ruckus on social media regarding the dialogues of Hanuman ji in Adipurush.

