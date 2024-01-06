trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706847
Aditya L1 Creates History: India's solar probe ready to Illuminate Sun's secrets

|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
ISRO Successful Mission Aditya L1: India has achieved another major success in space today. After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India's first solar mission 'Aditya L1' has reached its target today at around 4 pm. Indian space agency ISRO has given command and sent it to the halo orbit of L1 point. Meanwhile, a big statement from NASA Scientist has come out.

