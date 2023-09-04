trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657526
‘Aditya L1’: First Earth-bound manoeuvre performs successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
After the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 on Moon, ISRO started its new space odyssey on September 2. ISRO launched its maiden solar mission ‘Aditya-L1’ to study Sun from point L1. In a recent update, ISRO informed that the first Earth-bound manoeuvre was performed successfully. Taking to X, ISRO shared that the satellite is healthy and operating nominally. The next manoeuvre is scheduled for September 05, 2023, 03:00 Hrs. IST. ISRO launched India’s first solar mission ‘Aditya-L1’ from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
