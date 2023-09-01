trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656477
Aditya-L1 Launch: Countdown begins for ISRO's mission Aditya-L1, launch will take place tomorrow at 11.50 am

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Solar mission: The countdown for ISRO's solar mission Aditya-L1 has started, India's solar mission will be launched tomorrow at 11.50 am. Let us tell you that 22 missions have been sent to the Sun from all over the world, out of which NASA alone has sent 14 missions to the Sun.
