Aditya L1 Launch: ISRO successfully launches Solar Mission Aditya L1, Aditya will study the Sun

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Aditya L1 Launch LIVE: India's space agency ISRO's dream project Surya Mission Aditya-L1 (Aditya L1) has been launched from Sriharikota. Today India has taken a big step towards its first solar mission. Today Aditya L-1 has flown towards the Sun. The Aditya mission has to be delivered to the L1 point between Earth and the Sun at a distance of 1.5 million km. It will take about 100 to 120 days to place Aditya in the halo orbit near the Sun, but before reaching the Sun, Aditya-L1 will complete its journey in several stages. ISRO has created history today by launching its first Sun mission. After the historic success of Chandrayaan-3, now the eyes of the whole world are once again on India because the world believes that India has risen. ISRO will now once again spread its glory in space science by reaching closer to the Sun.
"Scientific Efforts Will Continue" PM Modi Praises ISRO Scientists For Aditya-L1 Launch's Success
