Aditya L1 Mission: Now Suraj's riddle will be solved, after victory over the moon it is Suraj's turn. Solar Mission India

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 07:12 PM IST
ter conquering the Moon, ISRO is now preparing to collect the Sun's data. Many people are thinking that like Chandrayaan-3 went to the surface of the Moon, similarly Mission Aditya L-1 will also land on the Sun. But today we are going to tell you its truth. Today we will tell you what is the purpose of Mission Aditya L-1, how far it is going. India's first solar mission Aditya L-1 is to be launched on 2 September.
Solar mission India: ISRO's solar mission Aditya L1 Mission will reveal the secrets of the sun
