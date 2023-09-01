trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656220
Aditya L1 Mission Sun: Tear the rays of the sun...India will create history!

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Aditya L1 Mission ISRO: After the success of Chandrayaan 3, now preparations are going on for Aditya L1 mission. It is to be launched on 2 September from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. What is the distance Aditya has to cover to reach Suraj? Aditya-L1 will not burn due to the heat of the sun? Watch this special report!
Rahul Gandhi was making revelations on Adani...what happened suddenly in the press conference?
play icon11:8
Rahul Gandhi was making revelations on Adani...what happened suddenly in the press conference?
There is a stir in the opposition..Lok Sabha will be dissolved..Will PM Modi resign?
play icon7:19
There is a stir in the opposition..Lok Sabha will be dissolved..Will PM Modi resign?
Major road accident in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh
play icon0:26
Major road accident in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Update: 'Earthquake' on the Moon!
play icon4:16
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Update: 'Earthquake' on the Moon!
I.N.D.I.A Alliance: Opposition gathering in Mumbai for the second day
play icon0:43
I.N.D.I.A Alliance: Opposition gathering in Mumbai for the second day

