Advani conferred Bharat Ratna by President Murmu at Home

|Updated: Mar 31, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Bharat Ratna Award Ceremony 2024: Yesterday President Draupadi Murmu awarded Bharat Ratna to four big personalities. Karpoori Thakur, Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh were awarded Bharat Ratna. President Murmu gave Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani at his home. PM Modi was also present on the spot.

