Advocate Vishnu Jain comments on Dhar Bhojshala Survey Report

| Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

Vishnu Jain on Dhar Bhojshala ASI Survey Report Update: Big news is coming related to the survey of Dhar Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh. The survey report of Dhar Bhojshala has been presented in the High Court today. ASI presented a 2000-page report in Indore High Court. The survey of Bhojshala continued for 98 days. During this period, ASI found more than 1700 remains and evidence. ASI said that the survey was conducted with the help of carbon dating including GPS and GRS. Meanwhile, a big statement of lawyer Vishnu Jain has come out on the Dhar Bhojshala survey report.