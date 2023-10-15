trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675606
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Afghanistan Earthquake update: Earthquake tremors in Afghanistan, earthquake of 6.3 magnitude occurred

|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Afghanistan Earthquake update: Earthquake tremors have been felt in Afghanistan, earthquake tremors of 6.3 magnitude have been felt here.At present the damage caused by the earthquake has not been known.
Follow Us

All Videos

Sonam Kapoor Issues Legal Notice To YouTuber For Making Jokes About Her
play icon1:42
Sonam Kapoor Issues Legal Notice To YouTuber For Making Jokes About Her
India beats Paksitan 2023: Shoaib Akhtar got trapped by tweeting
play icon5:27
India beats Paksitan 2023: Shoaib Akhtar got trapped by tweeting
Israel Palestine War update: Exodus of people from Palestine continues
play icon2:45
Israel Palestine War update: Exodus of people from Palestine continues
Israel Hamas War Update: Netanyahu gave free hand to Israeli army?
play icon8:43
Israel Hamas War Update: Netanyahu gave free hand to Israeli army?
Israel Palestine War update: Israel's swift strike on Hamas
play icon3:48
Israel Palestine War update: Israel's swift strike on Hamas

Trending Videos

Sonam Kapoor Issues Legal Notice To YouTuber For Making Jokes About Her
play icon1:42
Sonam Kapoor Issues Legal Notice To YouTuber For Making Jokes About Her
India beats Paksitan 2023: Shoaib Akhtar got trapped by tweeting
play icon5:27
India beats Paksitan 2023: Shoaib Akhtar got trapped by tweeting
Israel Palestine War update: Exodus of people from Palestine continues
play icon2:45
Israel Palestine War update: Exodus of people from Palestine continues
Israel Hamas War Update: Netanyahu gave free hand to Israeli army?
play icon8:43
Israel Hamas War Update: Netanyahu gave free hand to Israeli army?
Israel Palestine War update: Israel's swift strike on Hamas
play icon3:48
Israel Palestine War update: Israel's swift strike on Hamas
Earthquake breaking Earthquakes,Afghanistan,Earthquake,Herat,Afghanistan,Earthquake,seismic events,Kabul,Herat,northwestern Afghanistan,German Research Center for Geosciences,World News,Afghanistan earthquake,Earthquake today,Earthquake news,afghanistan earthquake death toll,अफगानिस्तान,भूकंप,भूकंपीय घटनाएं,काबुल,हेरात,उत्तर-पश्चिमी अफगानिस्तान,भूविज्ञान के लिए जर्मन अनुसंधान केंद्र,दुनिया की खबरें,Earthquakes hits,Herat province,large Magnitude tremours,