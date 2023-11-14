trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688047
After 39 Days, Israeli Defense Minister Confirms Gaining Control On Besieged Gaza Strip Over Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
After 39 days of was, Israel has gained control over the besieged Gaza Strip, according to Defense Minister. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed that Hamas lost control over Gaza Strip, where IDF has vowed to wipe out Hamas.
