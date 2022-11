After 40 years, world's largest active volcano Hawaii's Mauna Loa erupted

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

The world's largest active volcano, Hawaii's Mauna Loa, has erupted for the first time in almost 40 years. The lava flow is mostly contained within the summit, but residents have been placed on alert and were earlier warned about the risk of falling ash.