Around 1000 people injured in Taiwan Earthquake

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 07:48 AM IST
Around 1000 people have been seriously injured in Taiwan Earthquake. As per latest reports, earthquake of 7.5 magnitude occurred in Taiwan's capital Taipei on Wednesday morning. Further, 42 employees going towards the hotel have been reported missing.

