Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sanjay Nirupam expelled from Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Congress has taken big action before the Lok Sabha elections. Taking a big action, Congress has expelled Sanjay Nirupam from Congress. The action has been taken against Sanjay Nirupam for making anti-party statements.

All Videos

Congress Vs BJP over PM Modi Gaurantee
Play Icon04:59
Congress Vs BJP over PM Modi Gaurantee
Sanjay Singh atttacks BJP after getting released
Play Icon06:55
Sanjay Singh atttacks BJP after getting released
Several Political Leaders to conduct massive rally
Play Icon01:29
Several Political Leaders to conduct massive rally
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon07:55
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:24
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Congress Vs BJP over PM Modi Gaurantee
play icon4:59
Congress Vs BJP over PM Modi Gaurantee
Sanjay Singh atttacks BJP after getting released
play icon6:55
Sanjay Singh atttacks BJP after getting released
Several Political Leaders to conduct massive rally
play icon1:29
Several Political Leaders to conduct massive rally
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon7:55
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:24
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin