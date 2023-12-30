trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704292
'After 500 years, Ramlala has come to Ayodhya again'- says sunil lahri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
PM Modi's huge road show is going on in Ayodhya. On the other hand, thousands of people have gathered at the public meeting venue to listen to Prime Minister Modi. People are coming to listen to PM Modi while celebrating with drums. Listen to what actor Sunil Lahiri said on this occasion

