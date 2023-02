videoDetails

| Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 10:47 PM IST

After brilliant knock against Pakistan, Jemimah Rodrigues bags a big contract with Delhi Capitals Team India batter Jemimah Rodrigues came up with a crucial unbeaten 53 off 38 balls and match-winning stand with Richa Ghosh to start her team’s campaign on a winning note against arch rivals Pakistan Women cricket team in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town on Sunday (February 12).