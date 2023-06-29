NewsVideos
After Chhattisgarh, now Congress wants to end the dispute in Rajasthan, Rahul-Kharge will hold an important meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Rajasthan Assembly Elections: In Chhattisgarh, state minister T.S. After the decision to make Singh Dev the Deputy Chief Minister, the top leadership of the Congress now wants to end the ongoing tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Rajesh Pilot in Rajasthan. In fact, encouraged by the victory in Karnataka, the Congress does not want to make any mistake regarding the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan.

