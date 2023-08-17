trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650252
After Controversial Video Backlash, Pakistan Cricket Board Posts New Video Featuring Imran Khan

Aug 17, 2023
The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) vain attempts to put a stop to the uproar over the omission of Imran Khan from their special Independence Day film have failed. After PCB were embroiled in controversy for failing to include renowned Pakistani captain Imran Khan, who led his country to victory in the 1992 World Cup, in their film published on their Independence Day on August 14,

