After Hamas, now Hezbollah, Israel's big action on target.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Israel is currently fighting a dual battle. Israeli tanks are waiting for war on the Gaza border. On the other hand, terrorist organization Hezbollah is also attacking Israel intermittently on the Lebanon border.
