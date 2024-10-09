videoDetails

After Haryana, Big Blow to Congress in UP!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

Haryana Election Results Update: After the defeat of Congress in the Haryana assembly elections, the political equations in Uttar Pradesh are changing rapidly. In view of the by-elections, the Congress has adopted an aggressive stance, but the pressure politics of the Samajwadi Party has started to shock it. According to sources, the Samajwadi Party has announced its candidate from Karhal seat without finalizing any alliance. This has created problems for the Congress, which was already moving ahead with seat sharing in the by-elections.