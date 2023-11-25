trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692240
'After independence, Muslims were discriminated against' says AIMIM spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
BJP, which is looking for bigger land in Telangana, is throwing the dice again and again to end Muslim reservation in the state. It is clearly saying that Muslim reservation is a conspiracy to snatch away the rights of the poor, deprived, Dalits and backward people. And if BJP comes to power. Then Muslim reservation will end. Appeasement will stop. Congress has also thrown the dice of showing itself as the biggest well-wisher by issuing a separate manifesto for the Muslims in Telangana.
