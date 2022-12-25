NewsVideos
After India’s clean sweep over Bangladesh series; update on the World Test Championship rankings

|Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 04:53 PM IST
A fighting and defiant half-century stand between No. 8 Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin saved India from a lower-order collapse and led them to a thin three-wicket win on a turning and low pitch on the fourth morning in Dhaka. Resuming on 45 for 4, India needed 100 more to win and Bangladesh six wickets. After India’s clean sweep over Bangladesh series; update on the World Test Championship rankings

