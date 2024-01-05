trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706373
After Jitendra Awhad, Tejashwi Yadav makes indecent remarks on Lord Ram

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: As the day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is approaching, the opposition party leaders are targeting the government and making indecent remarks on Ram Lalla. While on one hand NCP leader Jitendra Awhad called Ramlala a non-vegetarian, on the other hand Tejashwi Yadav also gave a controversial statement regarding Ram ji. Know in detail in this report why politics is taking place regarding Ramlala.

