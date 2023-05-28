NewsVideos
After Lord Shri Ram, PM Modi bows down to 'Sengol'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi has installed the holy Sengol in the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament. Before setting up in the Parliament, PM Modi has bowed down to the holy Sengol.

