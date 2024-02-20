trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723056
After order of Highcourt Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali Violence

|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Sandeshkhali Violence Update: After the order of the High Court, Shuvendu Adhikari has left for Sandeshkhali. Shuvendu Adhikari left for Sandeshkhali along with five MLAs. He had alleged that he was earlier prevented from going to Sandeshkhali. Now he has got the order from the High Court.

