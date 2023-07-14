trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635198
After Red Fort, Rajghat, now India Gate will sink!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
Delhi Flood LIVE Updates: Yamuna is flowing above the danger mark in Delhi. Yamuna water has reached the Red Fort. People have been evacuated from low-lying areas. The mausoleum of Mahatma Gandhi has also been submerged due to water filling in Rajghat.
