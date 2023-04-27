NewsVideos
videoDetails

After STF, ATS also joined in search of absconding Shaista

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
Police has intensified the search operation of Lady Don Shaista Parveen. After UP Police, STF, now ATS has also started searching for Shaista.

All Videos

WATCH: Biden Warns Nuclear Attack By North Korea Would Result In 'End Of Regime'
WATCH: Biden Warns Nuclear Attack By North Korea Would Result In 'End Of Regime'
Karnataka Election: CM Bommai Says BJP To Benefit If Rahul Gandhi Campaigns For Congress
Karnataka Election: CM Bommai Says BJP To Benefit If Rahul Gandhi Campaigns For Congress
One Indian killed in Sudan civil war
3:54
One Indian killed in Sudan civil war
WATCH: Khalistan A Dangerous Ideology, Threat To National Security
WATCH: Khalistan A Dangerous Ideology, Threat To National Security
WATCH: Aadhaar authentication transactions rise to 2.31 billion in March
WATCH: Aadhaar authentication transactions rise to 2.31 billion in March

Trending Videos

WATCH: Biden Warns Nuclear Attack By North Korea Would Result In 'End Of Regime'
Karnataka Election: CM Bommai Says BJP To Benefit If Rahul Gandhi Campaigns For Congress
3:54
One Indian killed in Sudan civil war
WATCH: Khalistan A Dangerous Ideology, Threat To National Security
WATCH: Aadhaar authentication transactions rise to 2.31 billion in March
Shaista Parveen,shaista parveen news,shaista parveen news today,shaista parveen surrender,shaista parveen arrest news,shaista parveen location,shaista parveen latest news,shaista parveen live,shaista parveen letter,shaista parveen surrender video,shaista parveen arrest update,shaista parveen bsp,shaista parveen prayagraj,shaista parveen ateeq ahmed,shaista parveen surrender news,atiq ahmed wife shaista parveen,shaista parveen letter to cm yogi,