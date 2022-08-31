NewsVideos

After viral video, Police in search for men smoking hookah and cooking chicken at Ganga

In the viral video, some youths sitting on the boat are seen smoking hookah and some are seen cooking chicken. Young people sitting behind are having fun. Young people on the boat are also taking selfies. People raised strong objections after this video of the party on a boat in the Ganges went viral. The police have now started an investigation into the matter and also registered a case in Daraganj.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
