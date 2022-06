Agnipath row: What does it mean to be a 'Soldier of Contract'?

Aimed to bring in huge budgetary savings, Agnipath scheme enrolls Agniveers for a four year period. What would be the true meaning of this contract? Watch this video.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 03:27 AM IST

Aimed to bring in huge budgetary savings, Agnipath scheme enrolls Agniveers for a four year period. What would be the true meaning of this contract? Watch this video.