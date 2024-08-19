videoDetails

Kolkata Rape Case: Will brain mapping be able to uncover entire conspiracy?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 02:18 PM IST

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Update: Is brain mapping the last resort left in the Kolkata rape-murder case? Will brain mapping be able to convict the accused? Will brain mapping reveal the real accused? Will brain mapping uncover the entire conspiracy? These are all such questions whose answers are unresolved. How is brain mapping done and how is it read? We will investigate the accused's brain live on Zee News but first watch this report.