Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2779908https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/kolkata-rape-case-will-brain-mapping-be-able-to-uncover-entire-conspiracy-2779908.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kolkata Rape Case: Will brain mapping be able to uncover entire conspiracy?

Sonam|Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Update: Is brain mapping the last resort left in the Kolkata rape-murder case? Will brain mapping be able to convict the accused? Will brain mapping reveal the real accused? Will brain mapping uncover the entire conspiracy? These are all such questions whose answers are unresolved. How is brain mapping done and how is it read? We will investigate the accused's brain live on Zee News but first watch this report.

All Videos

3 including doctor held for raping nurse in Moradabad
Play Icon00:55
3 including doctor held for raping nurse in Moradabad
Action regarding attack on priests in Mumbai
Play Icon01:40
Action regarding attack on priests in Mumbai
CBI questions former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh
Play Icon16:22
CBI questions former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh
To The Point: Will truth come out through brain-mapping of accused in Kolkata Murder-Rape Case?
Play Icon35:44
To The Point: Will truth come out through brain-mapping of accused in Kolkata Murder-Rape Case?
know about Raksha Bandhan 2024 Shubh Muhurat
Play Icon12:57
know about Raksha Bandhan 2024 Shubh Muhurat

Trending Videos

3 including doctor held for raping nurse in Moradabad
play icon0:55
3 including doctor held for raping nurse in Moradabad
Action regarding attack on priests in Mumbai
play icon1:40
Action regarding attack on priests in Mumbai
CBI questions former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh
play icon16:22
CBI questions former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh
To The Point: Will truth come out through brain-mapping of accused in Kolkata Murder-Rape Case?
play icon35:44
To The Point: Will truth come out through brain-mapping of accused in Kolkata Murder-Rape Case?
know about Raksha Bandhan 2024 Shubh Muhurat
play icon12:57
know about Raksha Bandhan 2024 Shubh Muhurat