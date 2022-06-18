Agnipath: Unrest in India over new short-term military jobs
At least one person was killed on Friday as angry youths in parts of India burned train coaches, blocked highways and attacked police with rocks, in a second day of violent demonstrations against a new short-term government recruitment policy for the military, police officials said.
At least one person was killed on Friday as angry youths in parts of India burned train coaches, blocked highways and attacked police with rocks, in a second day of violent demonstrations against a new short-term government recruitment policy for the military, police officials said.