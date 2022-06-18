NewsVideos

Agnipath: Unrest in India over new short-term military jobs

At least one person was killed on Friday as angry youths in parts of India burned train coaches, blocked highways and attacked police with rocks, in a second day of violent demonstrations against a new short-term government recruitment policy for the military, police officials said.

|Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 03:00 AM IST
