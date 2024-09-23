Advertisement
Subramanian Swamy Files petition in Tirupati Laddu controversy

|Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
After the Tirupati case, the prasad of temples is being tested in every city... In Varanasi, the prasad of Kashi Vishwanath temple was tested. In Lucknow, samples of temple prasad have been collected. On the other hand, there is anger over impure prasad. In Bhopal, a protest was held over adulteration in Tirupati prasad. Subramanian Swamy's petition on adulterated prasad. Appeal to the Supreme Court to investigate the matter. Appeal to form a committee under the supervision of SC.

