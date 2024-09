videoDetails

Atishi Marlena takes charge as Delhi CM, places empty chair for Arvind Kejriwal

| Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

Delhi CM Atishi reached the CM office for the first time today.... She has been in action since taking oath on Saturday. A big chair was seen along with CM Atishi's chair in the Chief Minister's office. Atishi said that this is Arvind Kejriwal's chair. And she will wait for Kejriwal.