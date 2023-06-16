NewsVideos
Ahead of elections in West Bengal, Tremendous violence in Birbhum,

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
West Bengal Violence: There has been tremendous violence in Birbhum, West Bengal. A bomb has been recovered from a gold house near the sugar mill in Amdpur, Birbhum. The governor has also reached the violence-hit area in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal.

