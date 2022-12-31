videoDetails

Ahead of New Covid scare, here's how Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are preparing for New Year party

| Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 07:41 PM IST

After two years of quiet celebrations because of the Covid-19 restrictions, people are looking forward to ringing in the New Year with utmost zeal and enthusiasm. Even though there is a new Covid scare coming up, India is not likely to take strict action because there isn't much to worry about right now. There will be rules that must be followed, though. New Year 2023 celebrations: Here's how Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are gearing up for party