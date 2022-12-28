videoDetails

Ahead of South Korea’ first death from brain-eating amoeba; Know the symptoms, causes, and cure

| Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

A South Korean man who returned from Thailand died from an infection caused by Naegleria fowleri - a 'brain-eating' amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater bodies. the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) as saying the man - in his 50s - had stayed in Thailand for four months before entering Korea on December 10. Ahead of South Korea’ first death from brain-eating amoeba, Know symptoms, causes and cure