trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720984
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ahlan Modi Event: Indian Diaspora Hosts Cultural Procession At Zayed Sports Stadium In Abu Dhabi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Follow Us
'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, the Indian diaspora takes center stage with a vibrant cultural procession at Zayed Sports Stadium. The lively showcase features traditional dances, music, and performances, uniting the community in a celebration of India's diverse heritage. The event serves as a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strengthens cultural ties between the Indian community and the UAE.

All Videos

PM Modi UAE Visit: Expresses Gratitude to UAE President for Vibrant Gujarat Summit Success
Play Icon00:35
PM Modi UAE Visit: Expresses Gratitude to UAE President for Vibrant Gujarat Summit Success
PM Modi and UAE President Launch UPI RuPay Card Service in Abu Dhabi
Play Icon00:22
 PM Modi and UAE President Launch UPI RuPay Card Service in Abu Dhabi
Farmers Protest: Massive traffic snarls reported in Delhi-NCR
Play Icon09:14
Farmers Protest: Massive traffic snarls reported in Delhi-NCR
Know what PM Narendra Modi will do during his UAE visit
Play Icon04:23
Know what PM Narendra Modi will do during his UAE visit
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Man Bites Cop's Finger During Helmet Check Sparks Internet
Play Icon00:47
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Man Bites Cop's Finger During Helmet Check Sparks Internet

Trending Videos

PM Modi UAE Visit: Expresses Gratitude to UAE President for Vibrant Gujarat Summit Success
play icon0:35
PM Modi UAE Visit: Expresses Gratitude to UAE President for Vibrant Gujarat Summit Success
PM Modi and UAE President Launch UPI RuPay Card Service in Abu Dhabi
play icon0:22
PM Modi and UAE President Launch UPI RuPay Card Service in Abu Dhabi
Farmers Protest: Massive traffic snarls reported in Delhi-NCR
play icon9:14
Farmers Protest: Massive traffic snarls reported in Delhi-NCR
Know what PM Narendra Modi will do during his UAE visit
play icon4:23
Know what PM Narendra Modi will do during his UAE visit
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Man Bites Cop's Finger During Helmet Check Sparks Internet
play icon0:47
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Man Bites Cop's Finger During Helmet Check Sparks Internet