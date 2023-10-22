trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678501
Ahmedabad’s Navaratri celebration: Think Positive Group organises garba for 700 especially abled people

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Think Positive Group in Ahmedabad organised Garba for specially-abled people during Navratri celebrations on October 22. The positive initiative brought a smile to the faces of the participants. More than 700 especially abled people played Garba on the eighth day of Navaratri. The eighth day of the Navratri festival, also known as Ashtami, is dedicated to Maa Durga.
