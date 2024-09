videoDetails

Bulldozer Action on illegal religious place in Chhattisgarh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 02:40 PM IST

An illegal religious place was demolished in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. A bulldozer was used on the gate of the religious place. Illegal shops and gates were razed to the ground. A bulldozer was used on the gate and boundary wall. The bulldozer action was taken after the High Court's order.