Thousands protest in Pakistan for release of former PM Imran Khan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

Last night, Bangladesh-like situation was seen developing in Pakistan. Imran supporters took out a rally for the release of Imran Khan. Rally of Imran supporters in Islamabad. Rally for the release of Imran Khan. Massive clash between Imran supporters and police. Police fired tear gas, lathicharged. Firing took place on the rally. Policemen injured in heavy stone pelting. Imran Khan in jail since August 2023. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has threatened that if Imran Khan is not released in 1-2 weeks, then we will get him released ourselves.