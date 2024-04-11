Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

AIIMS warning on children's diapers!

Sonam|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 01:38 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Many women start wearing diapers as soon as their child is born. But do you know how dangerous this habit of diapers can prove to be for the child's health and do you know that continuously wearing diapers has a bad effect on the kidneys of children and can even lead to kidney failure.

All Videos

Bansuri Swaraj on Zee: Bansuri attacks Congress by taking Sonia's name
Play Icon18:33
Bansuri Swaraj on Zee: Bansuri attacks Congress by taking Sonia's name
DNA: Intolerance of American police
Play Icon05:16
DNA: Intolerance of American police
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
Play Icon13:57
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
GT Vs RR: Gujarat defeated Rajasthan in a thrilling match
Play Icon03:07
GT Vs RR: Gujarat defeated Rajasthan in a thrilling match
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
Play Icon09:01
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'

Trending Videos

Bansuri Swaraj on Zee: Bansuri attacks Congress by taking Sonia's name
play icon18:33
Bansuri Swaraj on Zee: Bansuri attacks Congress by taking Sonia's name
DNA: Intolerance of American police
play icon5:16
DNA: Intolerance of American police
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
play icon13:57
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
GT Vs RR: Gujarat defeated Rajasthan in a thrilling match
play icon3:7
GT Vs RR: Gujarat defeated Rajasthan in a thrilling match
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
play icon9:1
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'