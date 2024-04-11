Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Intolerance of American police

Sonam|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 01:38 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The black man was killed simply by police because he was not wearing a seat belt while driving. This is not the first time in America that the police has opened fire for not following traffic rules, and the driver has lost his life in the firing. Many such cases have come to light in the last few years.

All Videos

AIIMS warning on children's diapers!
Play Icon26:17
AIIMS warning on children's diapers!
Bansuri Swaraj on Zee: Bansuri attacks Congress by taking Sonia's name
Play Icon18:33
Bansuri Swaraj on Zee: Bansuri attacks Congress by taking Sonia's name
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
Play Icon13:57
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
GT Vs RR: Gujarat defeated Rajasthan in a thrilling match
Play Icon03:07
GT Vs RR: Gujarat defeated Rajasthan in a thrilling match
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
Play Icon09:01
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'

Trending Videos

AIIMS warning on children's diapers!
play icon26:17
AIIMS warning on children's diapers!
Bansuri Swaraj on Zee: Bansuri attacks Congress by taking Sonia's name
play icon18:33
Bansuri Swaraj on Zee: Bansuri attacks Congress by taking Sonia's name
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
play icon13:57
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
GT Vs RR: Gujarat defeated Rajasthan in a thrilling match
play icon3:7
GT Vs RR: Gujarat defeated Rajasthan in a thrilling match
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
play icon9:1
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'